The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Injured Air Force falcon resting, with recovery expected

November 5, 2018 3:49 pm
 
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — An Air Force falcon named Aurora is resting and the school remains optimistic for a recovery after she was injured at West Point during a prank before the annual rivalry football game.

The 22-year-old bird keeps showing signs of improvement. Academy spokesman Meade Warthen said Monday that they “expect her to recover.” She flew around her pen Sunday.

Army officials at West Point apologized for the injuries to the falcon and promised a full investigation.

Sam Dollar, Air Force’s falconry team adviser, told The New York Times that two West Point cadets took the academy’s two falcons, threw sweaters over them and stuffed them into dog crates. Dollar said the cadets turned them over Saturday morning, with Aurora’s wings bloodied.

Aurora is the Academy’s official and oldest mascot. She doesn’t fly at football games, but attends most away games to greet fans.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

