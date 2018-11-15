Listen Live Sports

Injured Houston star Oliver storms off field, angry at coach

November 15, 2018 10:45 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston star defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who was not in uniform against Tulane on Thursday night, was angry and shouting at Cougars coach Major Applewhite as the team left the sideline at halftime and did not return to the field for the second half.

Oliver missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury. The junior is one of the top defensive linemen in the country and likely first-round NFL draft pick. Before this season he announced this would be his year in college and he would enter the 2019 draft.

Applewhite told ESPN that Oliver reacted to being told by the coach that he was not permitted to wear a long, heavy coat on the sideline because they were reserved for active players .

