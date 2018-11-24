Listen Live Sports

Iorio’s late 3 lifts American over UMBC 73-69

November 24, 2018 3:24 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Sa’eed Nelson scored 18 points, Sam Iorio added 11, including a go-ahead 3 with 1.5 seconds left, and American University rallied to beat UMBC 73-69 on Saturday.

UMBC tied it on Max Curran’s layup with 11 seconds left before Iorio hit his wide-open 3 from the wing. UMBC turned it over on its next possession, and Nelson sealed it at the line.

Stacy Beckton Jr. added 14 points with four 3-pointers for the Eagles (3-1), who made 13 of 30 3-pointers and shot 50 percent.

Curran’s dunk put the Retrievers up by 10 points early in the second half, but the Eagles rallied on an 11-3 run and Beckton’s 3 tied it at 46 with 12:35 to go. Nelson’s 3 capped a 10-2 run for a 62-57 American lead with 5:27 to play.

Curran scored 20 points and Brandon Horvath had 14 for UMBC (4-3). K.J. Jackson made nine assists.

