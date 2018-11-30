Listen Live Sports

Iowa TE Noah Fant to declare for NFL Draft, skip bowl game

November 30, 2018 11:58 am
 
Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant says he’s leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.

Fant announced on his Instagram page on Friday that he intends to forego his final season of eligibility to turn pro.

Fant, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, also told the Omaha World-Herald that he plans to skip Iowa’s upcoming bowl game.

Fant caught 39 passes for 519 yards and a team-high seven TDs this season. Fant earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and could be selected in the first round next spring.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Fant caught 78 passes in three seasons with the Hawkeyes, including 19 for touchdowns.

