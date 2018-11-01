Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Irish soccer bodies team up for tournament hosting bid

November 1, 2018 9:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Irish and Northern Irish soccer federations are teaming up to bid to host the UEFA Under-21 European Championship in 2023.

The Belfast-based Irish Football Association and Dublin-based Football Association of Ireland issued statements Thursday launching their first joint tournament hosting bid.

Cross-border cooperation comes as the FAI and the four British soccer federations are exploring a joint bid to host the World Cup in 2030.

The Irish federations say they will file a formal bid with UEFA next year. A decision is expected in 2020.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The soccer bodies say Irish rugby officials have offered stadiums north and south of the border as potential venues.

The Irish and Northern Irish national soccer teams will play a friendly in Dublin on Nov. 15.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad