Westbrook rebound short of triple-double, Thunder beat Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook fell a rebound short of a triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 124-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Alex Abrines scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers, Paul George had 20 points and Dennis Schroder added 18. Oklahoma City shot 52.3 percent from the field, hitting a season-high 18 3-pointers.

John Collins and Alex Len each scored 19 points for Atlanta, and Taurean Prince added 15.

Hawks guard Trae Young had nine points and eight assists on 4-for-15 shooting in his return to his home state. Young was an All-American at Oklahoma last season, and he received a nice ovation during starting lineup introductions.

The Thunder took control in the second quarter by making 7 of 13 3-pointers to take a 66-46 lead at the break. George scored 19 points, and Westbrook had 15 in the first half.

GRIZZLIES 131, NETS 125, 2OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Conley scored 13 of Memphis’ 14 points in the second overtime and finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds, and the Grizzlies beat Brooklyn.

Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. had a career-high 36 points for Memphis.

Conley kept Memphis’ hopes alive in regulation when he blocked Spencer Dinwiddie’s potential winning basket and then scored on a floater to tie it 117 with nine seconds left in the first overtime.

Marc Gasol had 15 points and 15 rebounds to help the Grizzlies snap a three-game losing streak.

D’Angelo Russell had 26 points for the Nets, and DeMarre Carroll added 21 points and 12 rebounds.

CELTICS 128, CAVALIERS 95

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 29 points in the first three quarters and Boston topped itsr season scoring high for the second straight game, routing Cleveland.

Marcus Morris added 15 points, Jayson Tatum had 13, and Aron Baynes finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. Boston took over in the third quarter, making 6 of 8 3-pointers and outscoring Cleveland 39-20.

Tristan Thompson had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Cleveland.

76ERS 123, WIZARDS 98

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 16 points and 15 rebounds, Ben Simmons added 13 points and 10 assists and both Philadelphia stars sat for the final quarter and a half.

T.J. McConnell scored 15 points to help the 76ers win their third in a row and seventh in the last eight. They improved to 12-1 at home. Bradley Beal had 19 points for short-handed Washinton.

ROCKETS 136, SPURS 105

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Clint Capela had 27 points and 12 rebounds, James Harden added 23 points and 10 assists and Houston handed San Antonio its second straight lopsided loss.

Chris Paul added 14 points and 10 assists for Houston.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points for the Spurs. Coming off a 39-point loss at Minnesota, San Antonio (10-12) fell two games below .500 for the first time since it was 4-6 on Nov. 20, 2009.

HEAT 106, PELICANS 101

MIAMI (AP) — Josh Richardson scored 20 points, Dwyane Wade added 18 and Miami wasted most of a 31-point lead before hanging on to beat New Orleans.

The Heat led by 31 points in the second quarter, then saw the lead cut to three in the final moments before escaping to snap a six-game home losing streak.

Anthony Davis had 41 points for the Pelicans.

PISTONS 107, BULLS 88

DETROIT (AP) — Andre Drummond had 19 points and 19 rebounds and Blake Griffin added 20 points and 10 rebounds to help Detroit rout Chicago for its fourth straight victory.

Reggie Jackson added 20 points for the Pistons. Wendall Carter scored a career-high 28 points for the Bulls. They have lost five in a row.

JAZZ 119, HORNETS 111

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Robert Gobert had 20 points and 17 rebounds and the Utah Jazz scored 54 points off 3-pointers to hold off Charlotte.

Kyle Korver made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points in his first game in his second stint with the Jazz. He was acquired from Cleveland on Thursday. Jae Crowder, Korver’s former teammate in Cleveland, added 24 points off the bench for Utah. Jeremy Lamb had 24 points for the Hornets.

MAGIC 99, SUNS 85

PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 15 rebounds and Orlando beat Phoenix.

Terrence Ross added 21 points, and Aaron Gordon had 18.

Deandre Ayton scored 19 points for Phoenix.

