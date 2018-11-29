Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Islanders-Bruins Sum

November 29, 2018 10:56 pm
 
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 0 0—1
Boston 0 1 0 0—2
Boston won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 8 (Mayfield, Barzal), 12:17.

Second Period_2, Boston, Marchand 7 (Pastrnak, Krug), 12:09 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_N.Y. Islanders 0 (Barzal NG, Nelson NG, Filppula NG, Bailey NG), Boston 1 (DeBrusk NG, Pastrnak NG, Marchand NG, Donato G).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-9-7-6_29. Boston 13-12-9-2_36.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1; Boston 1 of 1.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 4-5-2 (36 shots-35 saves). Boston, Rask 6-4-2 (29-28).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:43.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

