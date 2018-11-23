Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Islanders-Devils Sums

November 23, 2018 6:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 1 1—4
New Jersey 0 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 6 (Beauvillier), 7:24. Penalties_Greiss, NYI, served by Lee, (interference), 3:43; Komarov, NYI, (delay of game), 3:52; Bratt, NJ, (hooking), 10:52; Palmieri, NJ, (hooking), 13:50.

Second Period_2, New Jersey, Hall 7, 11:48. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 7 (Filppula, Mayfield), 14:14. Penalties_Johnston, NYI, (holding), 2:41; Bratt, NJ, (hooking), 7:00.

Third Period_4, New Jersey, Boyle 7 (Vatanen, Coleman), 2:43. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Leddy 1 (Filppula), 12:45. 6, New Jersey, Johansson 3 (Butcher, Hall), 19:49. Penalties_None.

Overtime_7, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 3 (Nelson), 3:40. Penalties_None.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 11-11-10-3_35. New Jersey 12-18-12_42.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; New Jersey 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 7-3-1 (42 shots-39 saves). New Jersey, Kinkaid 9-5-3 (35-31).

A_16,514 (16,514). Referees_Reid Anderson, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons