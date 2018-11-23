Islanders-Devils Sums

N.Y. Islanders 1 1 1 1—4 New Jersey 0 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 6 (Beauvillier), 7:24. Penalties_Greiss, NYI, served by Lee, (interference), 3:43; Komarov, NYI, (delay of game), 3:52; Bratt, NJ, (hooking), 10:52; Palmieri, NJ, (hooking), 13:50.

Second Period_2, New Jersey, Hall 7, 11:48. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 7 (Filppula, Mayfield), 14:14. Penalties_Johnston, NYI, (holding), 2:41; Bratt, NJ, (hooking), 7:00.

Third Period_4, New Jersey, Boyle 7 (Vatanen, Coleman), 2:43. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Leddy 1 (Filppula), 12:45. 6, New Jersey, Johansson 3 (Butcher, Hall), 19:49. Penalties_None.

Overtime_7, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 3 (Nelson), 3:40. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 11-11-10-3_35. New Jersey 12-18-12_42.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; New Jersey 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 7-3-1 (42 shots-39 saves). New Jersey, Kinkaid 9-5-3 (35-31).

A_16,514 (16,514). Referees_Reid Anderson, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Brad Kovachik.

