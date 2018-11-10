Islanders-Panthers Sum

N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0—2 Florida 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Florida, Malgin 1 (McCann, Bjugstad), 6:18. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 2 (Lee), 7:28.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 8 (Kuhnhackl, Mayfield), 8:10. 4, Florida, Hoffman 7 (Dadonov, Matheson), 19:14.

Third Period_5, Florida, Barkov 3 (Yandle), 4:43 (pp). 6, Florida, Brouwer 2 (Huberdeau), 19:59.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 13-13-5_31. Florida 6-14-11_31.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4; Florida 1 of 5.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 4-4-1 (30 shots-27 saves). Florida, Luongo 3-0-0 (31-29).

A_11,947 (19,250). T_2:28.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Andrew Smith.

