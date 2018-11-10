Islanders-Panthers Sums

N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0—2 Florida 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Florida, Malgin 1 (McCann, Bjugstad), 6:18. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 2 (Lee), 7:28. Penalties_Kiselevich, FLA, (hooking), 7:49; Hoffman, FLA, (tripping), 10:51; Mayfield, NYI, (holding), 16:59.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 8 (Kuhnhackl, Mayfield), 8:10. 4, Florida, Hoffman 7 (Dadonov, Matheson), 19:14. Penalties_Malgin, FLA, (tripping), 0:11; Leddy, NYI, (high sticking), 0:49; Hickey, NYI, (hooking), 12:06; Kiselevich, FLA, (high sticking), 16:47.

Third Period_5, Florida, Barkov 3 (Yandle), 4:43 (pp). 6, Florida, Brouwer 2 (Huberdeau), 19:59. Penalties_Trocheck, FLA, (roughing), 3:42; Filppula, NYI, (roughing), 3:42; Pelech, NYI, (interference), 4:34; Komarov, NYI, (hooking), 10:50.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 13-13-5_31. Florida 6-14-11_31.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4; Florida 1 of 5.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 4-4-1 (30 shots-27 saves). Florida, Luongo 3-0-0 (31-29).

A_11,947 (19,250). T_2:28.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Andrew Smith.

