ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf Scores

November 22, 2018 10:20 am
 
Thursday
At The Metropolitan GC
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,308; Par: 72 (36-36)
First Round
B.An/S.Kim 31-31—62
T.Hatton/I.Poulter 32-30—62
M.Leishman/C.Smith 30-32—62
G.Green/B.Leong 31-32—63
T.Pieters/T.Detry 33-30—63
T.Olesen/S.Kjeldsen 30-33—63
S.Lowry/P.Dunne 30-34—64
A.Lahiri/G.Bhullar 31-33—64
A.Pavan/R.Paratore 31-34—65
A.Bjork/J.Lagergren 30-35—65
R.Fox/M.Brown 33-32—65
J.Vegas/J.Naffah 31-34—65
M.Korhonen/M.Ilonen 30-36—66
A.Levy/M.Lorenzo-Vera 32-34—66
D.Frittelli/E.van Rooyen 34-32—66
P.Karmis/A.Tranacher 32-34—66
S.Kodaira/H.Tanihara 32-34—66
H.Li/A.Wu 33-33—66
K.Stanley/M.Kuchar 30-36—66
R.Knox/M.Laird 34-33—67
A.Ancer/R.Diaz 33-34—67
K.Aphibarnrat/P.Meesawat 33-34—67
A.Otaegui/J.Campillo 35-33—68
A.Hadwin/N.Taylor 31-37—68
M.Kaymer/M.Kieffer 33-35—68
J.Luiten/D.Huizing 37-32—69
S.Manley/B.Dredge 33-37—70
S.Vincent/B.Follett-Smith 36-36—72

