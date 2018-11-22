ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf Scores

|Thursday
|At The Metropolitan GC
|Melbourne, Australia
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,308; Par: 72 (36-36)
|First Round
|B.An/S.Kim
|31-31—62
|T.Hatton/I.Poulter
|32-30—62
|M.Leishman/C.Smith
|30-32—62
|G.Green/B.Leong
|31-32—63
|T.Pieters/T.Detry
|33-30—63
|T.Olesen/S.Kjeldsen
|30-33—63
|S.Lowry/P.Dunne
|30-34—64
|A.Lahiri/G.Bhullar
|31-33—64
|A.Pavan/R.Paratore
|31-34—65
|A.Bjork/J.Lagergren
|30-35—65
|R.Fox/M.Brown
|33-32—65
|J.Vegas/J.Naffah
|31-34—65
|M.Korhonen/M.Ilonen
|30-36—66
|A.Levy/M.Lorenzo-Vera
|32-34—66
|D.Frittelli/E.van Rooyen
|34-32—66
|P.Karmis/A.Tranacher
|32-34—66
|S.Kodaira/H.Tanihara
|32-34—66
|H.Li/A.Wu
|33-33—66
|K.Stanley/M.Kuchar
|30-36—66
|R.Knox/M.Laird
|34-33—67
|A.Ancer/R.Diaz
|33-34—67
|K.Aphibarnrat/P.Meesawat
|33-34—67
|A.Otaegui/J.Campillo
|35-33—68
|A.Hadwin/N.Taylor
|31-37—68
|M.Kaymer/M.Kieffer
|33-35—68
|J.Luiten/D.Huizing
|37-32—69
|S.Manley/B.Dredge
|33-37—70
|S.Vincent/B.Follett-Smith
|36-36—72
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.