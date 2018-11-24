ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf Scores

|Saturday
|At The Metropolitan GC
|Melbourne, Australia
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,308; Par: 72
|Third Round
|T.Pieters / T.Detry
|63-71-63—197
|A.Ancer / R.Diaz
|67-70-65—202
|A.Pavan / R.Paratore
|65-71-66—202
|B.An / S.Kim
|62-72-68—202
|A.Bjork / J.Lagergren
|65-74-64—203
|M.Leishman / C.Smith
|62-76-65—203
|T.Hatton / I.Poulter
|62-74-67—203
|A.Hadwin / N.Taylor
|68-73-64—205
|S.Lowry / P.Dunne
|64-76-65—205
|R.Knox / M.Laird
|67-71-67—205
|A.Otaegui / J.Campillo
|68-74-64—206
|T.Olesen / S.Kjeldsen
|63-77-66—206
|A.Lahiri / G.Bhullar
|64-72-70—206
|A.Levy / M.Lorenzo-Vera
|66-73-68—207
|D.Frittelli / E.van Rooyen
|66-76-66—208
|G.Green / B.Leong
|63-73-72—208
|S.Manley / B.Dredge
|70-73-66—209
|M.Korhonen / M.Ilonen
|66-75-68—209
|H.Li / A.Wu
|66-76-68—210
|R.Fox / M.Brown
|65-76-69—210
|K.Stanley / M.Kuchar
|66-79-66—211
|K.Aphibarnrat / P.Meesawat
|67-78-67—212
|J.Vegas / J.Naffah
|65-82-67—214
|S.Kodaira / H.Tanihara
|66-79-70—215
|M.Kaymer / M.Kieffer
|68-81-68—217
|J.Luiten / D.Huizing
|69-82-68—219
|P.Karmis / A.Tranacher
|66-87-68—221
|S.Vincent / B.Follett-Smith
|72-84-66—222
