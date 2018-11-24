Listen Live Sports

ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf Scores

November 24, 2018 12:58 am
 
Saturday
At The Metropolitan GC
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,308; Par: 72
Third Round
T.Pieters / T.Detry 63-71-63—197
A.Ancer / R.Diaz 67-70-65—202
A.Pavan / R.Paratore 65-71-66—202
B.An / S.Kim 62-72-68—202
A.Bjork / J.Lagergren 65-74-64—203
M.Leishman / C.Smith 62-76-65—203
T.Hatton / I.Poulter 62-74-67—203
A.Hadwin / N.Taylor 68-73-64—205
S.Lowry / P.Dunne 64-76-65—205
R.Knox / M.Laird 67-71-67—205
A.Otaegui / J.Campillo 68-74-64—206
T.Olesen / S.Kjeldsen 63-77-66—206
A.Lahiri / G.Bhullar 64-72-70—206
A.Levy / M.Lorenzo-Vera 66-73-68—207
D.Frittelli / E.van Rooyen 66-76-66—208
G.Green / B.Leong 63-73-72—208
S.Manley / B.Dredge 70-73-66—209
M.Korhonen / M.Ilonen 66-75-68—209
H.Li / A.Wu 66-76-68—210
R.Fox / M.Brown 65-76-69—210
K.Stanley / M.Kuchar 66-79-66—211
K.Aphibarnrat / P.Meesawat 67-78-67—212
J.Vegas / J.Naffah 65-82-67—214
S.Kodaira / H.Tanihara 66-79-70—215
M.Kaymer / M.Kieffer 68-81-68—217
J.Luiten / D.Huizing 69-82-68—219
P.Karmis / A.Tranacher 66-87-68—221
S.Vincent / B.Follett-Smith 72-84-66—222

