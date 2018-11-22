ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf Scores

|Thursday
|At The Metropolitan GC
|Melbourne, Australia
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,308; Par 72
|First Round
|B. An / S. Kim
|31-31—62
|T. Hatton / I. Poulter
|32-30—62
|M. Leishman / C. Smith
|30-32—62
|G. Green / B. Leong
|31-32—63
|T. Pieters / T. Detry
|33-30—63
|T. Olesen / S. Kjeldsen
|30-33—63
|S. Lowry / P. Dunne
|30-34—64
|A. Lahiri / G. Bhullar
|31-33—64
|A. Pavan / R. Paratore
|31-34—65
|A. Bjork / J. Lagergren
|30-35—65
|R. Fox / M. Brown
|33-32—65
|J. Vegas / J. Naffah
|31-34—65
|M. Korhonen / M. Ilonen
|30-36—66
|A. Levy / M. Lorenzo-Vera
|32-34—66
|D. Frittelli / E. van Rooyen
|34-32—66
|P. Karmis / A. Tranacher
|32-34—66
|S. Kodaira / H. Tanihara
|32-34—66
|H. Li / A. Wu
|33-33—66
|K. Stanley / M. Kuchar
|30-36—66
|R. Knox / M. Laird
|34-33—67
|A. Ancer / R. Diaz
|33-34—67
|K. Aphibarnrat / P. Meesawat
|33-34—67
|A. Otaegui / J. Campillo
|35-33—68
|A. Hadwin / N. Taylor
|31-37—68
|M. Kaymer / M. Kieffer
|33-35—68
|J. Luiten / D. Huizing
|37-32—69
|S. Manley / B. Dredge
|33-37—70
|S. Vincent / B. Follett-Smith
|36-36—72
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.