Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ISU’s Montgomery, Baylor’s Roberts ejected for fighting

November 10, 2018 6:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State star David Montgomery and Baylor linebacker Greg Roberts were ejected after throwing punches at each other in the third quarter Saturday.

The Cyclones and Bears nearly came to blows when a previous play ended up spilling over onto Iowa State’s bench. The bad blood hung around, and the teams nearly staged a full-on brawl during a wild incident that saw Roberts slap Montgomery on the helmet, prompting Montgomery to swing back.

Referees initially blamed Iowa State lineman Josh Knipfel and tossed him from the game, which Iowa State led 17-0 at the time. They later corrected it to Montgomery, and Knipfel ran back from the locker room to cheers from the home crowd.

Montgomery finished with 11 rushes for 53 yards.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline