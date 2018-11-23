Listen Live Sports

IUPUI uses fast start to beat St. Francis (BKN) 68-48

November 23, 2018 9:38 pm
 
NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Camron Justice scored 17 points and Elyjah Goss grabbed 11 rebounds and IUPUI beat St. Francis (BKN) 68-48 on Friday night in a Fort Myers Tip-Off contest.

The game was the first-ever between the two teams. At 3-2, the Jaguars are off to their best start since 2009.

Evan Hall scored eight of his 15 points in the first six minutes, the Jaguars built a 12-4 lead and never trailed. Keon Williams’ 3-pointer brought the Terriers within 19-15 at the 10-minute mark, but IUPUI closed out the half outscoring the Terriers 16-8 for a 12-point lead at halftime. Jalen Jordan’s layup with 16:10 remaining narrowed the deficit to 39-32 but the St. Francis couldn’t get closer.

Hall also grabbed eight rebounds for the Panthers and D.J. McCall scored 12. IUPUI shot 28 of 54 (52 percent) from the field.

Jordan led the Terriers (2-3) with 12 points.

