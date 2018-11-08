Listen Live Sports

Ivey scores 18 to lead San Jose State to 89-72 win in opener

November 8, 2018
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brae Ivey scored 18 points with six assists and Seneca Knight added 17 points as San Jose State defeated NAIA Life Pacific 89-72 in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Ivey was 6 of 11 from the field with four 3-pointers. Michael Steadman added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Christian Anigwe scored 10, a perfect 3-for-3 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. The Spartans made 20 of 27 free throws off of 23 Life Pacific fouls.

The Spartans strung together a 13-0 run that spanned more than five minutes midway through the second half, building the lead to 25 points.

Ivey opened the game with a 3-pointer just 22 seconds in and San Jose State never trailed, building a double-digit lead when the game was seven minutes old. Life Pacific whittled the Spartans lead down to nine points twice early in the second half but could get no closer. Andre Allen and Colin Cuniff scored 16 and 15 points for the Warriors, respectively.

Life Pacific shot 55 percent in the second half and 51 percent for the game but was out-rebounded 47-19, including 17-1 on the offense end.

