Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tot
|Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves
|27
|3
|–
|144
|Juan Soto, Nationals
|2
|26
|1
|89
|Walker Buehler, Dodgers
|1
|1
|20
|28
|Brian Anderson, Marlins
|–
|–
|4
|4
|Jack Flaherty, Cardinals
|–
|–
|2
|2
|Harrison Bader, Cardinals
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Yoshihisa Hirano, Diamondbacks
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Jeff McNeil, Mets
|–
|–
|1
|1
