Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

November 12, 2018 7:56 pm
 
First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot
Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves 27 3 144
Juan Soto, Nationals 2 26 1 89
Walker Buehler, Dodgers 1 1 20 28
Brian Anderson, Marlins 4 4
Jack Flaherty, Cardinals 2 2
Harrison Bader, Cardinals 1 1
Yoshihisa Hirano, Diamondbacks 1 1
Jeff McNeil, Mets 1 1

