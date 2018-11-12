Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves 27 3 – 144 Juan Soto, Nationals 2 26 1 89 Walker Buehler, Dodgers 1 1 20 28 Brian Anderson, Marlins – – 4 4 Jack Flaherty, Cardinals – – 2 2 Harrison Bader, Cardinals – – 1 1 Yoshihisa Hirano, Diamondbacks – – 1 1 Jeff McNeil, Mets – – 1 1

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.