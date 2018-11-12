Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Stats

Hitters AB R H HR RBI Avg. 2018 Acuna, Jr., Atl 433 78 127 26 64 .293 2017 Bellinger, LA 480 87 128 39 97 .267 2016 Seager, LA 627 105 193 26 72 .308 2015 Bryant, Chi 559 87 154 26 99 .275 2012 Harper, Was 533 98 144 22 59 .270 2010 Posey, SF 406 58 124 18 67 .305 2009 Coghlan, Fla 504 84 162 9 47 .321 2008 Soto, Chi 494 66 141 23 86 .285 2007 Braun, Mil 451 91 146 34 97 .324 2006 Ramirez, Fla 633 119 185 17 59 .292 2005 Howard, Phi 312 52 90 22 63 .288 2004 Bay, Pit 411 61 116 26 82 .282 2001 Pujols, StL 590 112 194 37 130 .329 2000 Furcal, Atl 455 87 134 4 37 .295 1997 Rolen, Phi 561 93 159 21 92 .283 1996 Hollandsworth, LA 478 64 139 12 59 .291 1994 Mondesi, LA 434 63 133 16 56 .306 1993 Piazza, LA 547 81 174 35 112 .318 1992 Karros, LA 545 63 140 20 88 .257 1991 Bagwell, Hou 554 79 163 15 82 .294 1990 Justice, Atl 439 76 124 28 78 .282 1989 Walton, Chi 475 64 139 5 46 .293 1988 Sabo, Cin 538 74 146 11 44 .271 1987 Santiago, SD 546 64 164 18 79 .300 1985 Coleman, StL 636 107 170 1 40 .267 1983 Strawberry, NY 420 63 108 26 74 .257 1982 Sax, LA 638 88 180 4 47 .282 1978 Horner, Atl 323 50 86 23 63 .266 1977 Dawson, Mon 525 64 148 19 65 .282 1974 McBride, StL 559 81 173 6 56 .309 1973 Matthews, SF 540 74 162 12 58 .300 1971 E.Williams, Atl 497 64 129 33 87 .260 1969 Sizemore, LA 590 69 160 4 46 .271 1968 Bench, Cin 564 67 155 15 82 .275 1966 Helms, Cin 542 72 154 9 49 .284 1965 Lefebvre, LA 544 57 136 12 69 .250 1964 Allen, Phi 632 125 201 29 91 .318 1963 Rose, Cin 623 101 170 6 41 .273 1962 Hubbs, Chi 661 90 172 5 49 .260 1961 B.Williams, Chi 529 75 147 25 86 .278 1960 Howard, LA 448 54 120 23 77 .268 1959 McCovey, SF 192 32 68 13 38 .354 1958 Cepeda, SF 603 88 188 25 96 .312 1956 F.Robinson, Cin 572 122 166 38 83 .290 1955 Virdon, StL 534 58 150 17 68 .281 1954 Moon, StL 635 106 193 12 76 .304 1953 Gilliam, Bkn 605 125 168 6 63 .278 1951 Mays, NY 464 59 127 20 68 .274 1950 Jethroe, Bos 582 100 159 18 58 .273 1948 Dark, Bos 543 85 175 3 48 .322 1947 J.Robinson, Bkn 590 125 175 12 48 .297

Pitchers IP W-L BB SO SV ERA 2014 deGrom, NY 140.1 9-6 43 144 0 2.69 2013 Fernandez, Mia 172.2 12-6 58 187 0 2.19 2011 Kimbrel, Atl 77 4-3 32 127 46 2.10 2003 Willis, Fla 160.2 14-6 58 142 0 3.30 2002 Jennings, Col 185.1 16-8 70 127 0 4.52 1999 Williamson, Cin 93.1 12-7 43 107 0 2.41 1998 Wood, Chi 166.2 13-6 85 233 0 3.40 1995 Nomo, LA 191.1 13-6 78 236 0 2.54 1986 Worrell, StL 103.2 9-10 41 73 36 2.08 1984 Gooden, NY 218 17-9 73 276 0 2.60 1981 Valenzuela, LA 192 13-7 61 180 0 2.48 1980 Howe, LA 85 7-9 22 39 17 2.65 1979 Sutcliffe, LA 242 17-10 97 117 0 3.46 1976 Zachry, Cin 204 14-7 83 143 0 2.74 1976 Metzger, SD 123.1 11-4 52 89 16 2.92 1975 Montefusco, SF 244 15-9 86 215 0 2.88 1972 Matlack, NY 244 15-10 71 169 0 2.32 1970 Morton, Mon 285 18-11 125-154 0 3.60 1967 Seaver, NY 251 16-13 78 178 0 2.76 1957 Sanford, Phi 236.2 19-8 94 188 0 3.08 1952 Black, Bkn 142.1 15-4 41 85 15 2.15 1949 Newcombe, Bkn 244.1 17-8 73 149 1 3.17

NOTE: Two players were picked in 1976. One player was selected as Major League Rookie of the Year in 1947 and 1948. The policy of naming a player from each league was inaugurated in 1949.

