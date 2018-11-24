Listen Live Sports

Jackson has 21 to help Ark.-Pine Bluff beat Little Rock

November 24, 2018 7:28 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Charles Jackson drilled six from distance to total 21 points and help Arkansas-Pine Bluff knock off Little Rock 75-66 in the Las Vegas Holiday Invitational campus game on Saturday.

Martaveious McKnight scored 20 points while dishing out eight assists and Shaun Doss added 18 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-4) garnered its second straight win after starting the season 0-4.

The Golden Lions took control early, leading 38-31 at the break. Little Rock remained close until Charles Jackson drilled a 3 and McKnight made three straight free throws for a 63-51 advantage at the 9:05 mark. Christian Robertson followed with two straight layups to push the lead to 67-51.

Nikola Maric had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Little Rock (3-3). Kris Bankston added 12 points with nine boards and Markquis Nowell contributed 13 points.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff hit 10 of 28 from beyond the arc while the Trojans were just 4 of 19.

