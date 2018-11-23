Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson, Johnson spark Grambling past Niagara, 74-68

November 23, 2018 6:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Devante Jackson and Lasani Johnson combined to score 31 points and Grambling knocked off Niagara, 74-68 in a Fort Myers Tip-off game Friday.

The Tigers, now winners of two straight, take on the winner of a game between St. Francis-Brooklyn and IUPUI Saturday at Niagara.

Johnson’s jumper with 1:11 left in the first half gave Grambling a 44-32 advantage, but the Purple Eagles surged back and Marvin Prochet’s 3 with :28 remaining cut the deficit to 44-37.

Niagara twice got within five, 71-66 in the final minute, but could get no closer.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Jackson finished with 16 points for Grambling (3-2), with Johnson adding 15 points and Ivy Smith Jr. 12. The Tigers shot 27 of 55 from the field (49.1 percent), including 6 of 14 from distance.

Prochet finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Niagara (2-2), which shot 22 of 66 from the field (33.3 percent) and was just 3 of 22 from distance. Dominic Robb added 15 points.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons