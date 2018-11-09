Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson leads Eastern Michigan past Drexel 66-62

November 9, 2018 1:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Paul Jackson scored 20 points with six assists, Boubacar Toure had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Eastern Michigan beat Drexel 66-62 on Friday.

Jackson scored 11 of the Eagles’ opening 18 points of the second half. EMU led 62-57 with 2:13 remaining, but Trevor John’s 3-pointer tied it a minute later. Toure dunked it on EMU’s next possession, was fouled on a defensive rebound and sank two free throws to seal it.

Kevin McAdoo added 10 points for Eastern Michigan (2-0). Jackson led EMU in scoring for the second straight game and Toure grabbed double-digit rebounds again after 15 in the opener.

John made six 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Drexel (0-1). Kurk Lee added four 3-pointers and 13 points as the Dragons were 13 of 34 from 3-point range. The Dragons play at Rutgers on Sunday.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline