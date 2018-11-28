Jackson leads Toledo to fourth straight victory

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Willie Jackson scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season and Toledo defeated North Alabama 80-59 on Wednesday night.

The Rockets shot 51 percent and 14 of 29 shooting 3-pointers for 48 percent. Nate Navigato had five 3s and moved into second place on Toledo’s all-time 3-point list with 244 while scoring 17 points with six assists. Luke Knapke had 18 points and Jaelan Sanford added 13 points with six assists. Marreon Jakckson had seven assists with the Rockets finishing with 25 assists on 30 field goals.

Toledo (6-1) has won four straight games, including a three-game sweep at last week’s Gulf Coast Showcase.

The Lions (2-5), led by 16 points from Jamari Blackmon, are in their first season of Division-I play and are winless against five D-I opponents, all of those coming on the road.

A 10-0 run late in the first half led to a 12-point halftime lead for the Rockets, who had their largest lead of 25 late in the game.

