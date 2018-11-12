Listen Live Sports

Jackson scores 20 as UMBC hits 13 3s, beats Manhattan 75-52

November 12, 2018 10:28 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — K.J. Jackson hit four of UMBC’s 13 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 20 points to help the Retrievers beat Manhattan 75-52 on Monday night.

Jackson, a 6-foot-2 juco transfer, was 7-of-10 shooting and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Arkel Lamar added 15 points and a career-best five steals, Joe Sherburne scored 13 and Brandon Horvath had 11 points for UMBC (2-1).

Sherburne made a layup before Lamar and Jackson hit back-to-back 3s that made it 18-11 and the Retrievers led the rest of the way. Jackson and Horvath sandwiched 3s around a dunk and a layup by Max Curran to start a 14-0 run that pushed the lead to 19 with three minutes left in the half. Manhattan (0-2), which went scoreless for four-plus minutes during that stretch, trailed by double figures throughout the second half.

Elijah Buchanan led the Jaspers with 10 points.

