Jackson scores 33 as Omaha runs away from Montana St., 89-65

November 24, 2018 4:13 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Zach Jackson scored a career-high 33 points, making six 3-pointers, and Omaha cruised to an 89-65 victory over Montana State on Saturday.

Jackson was 10-for-14 shooting, including 6 of 9 from deep, and made all seven free throws for the Mavericks (3-3). JT Gibson added 14 points, making four 3-pointers, and Omaha was 14-for-29 from behind the 3-point arc with flurries of 3s opening distance from Montana State.

The Bobcats (1-6) were 7 of 26 from distance and finished the game shooting 42 percent overall, 24-for-57, with 14 turnovers that led to 18 points for Omaha.

Tyler Hall scored 20 to lead Montana State but was 9-for-20 shooting. Harald Frey added 16 points.

Gibson’s early 3s pushed the Mavericks out front 12-11, leading to a 13-2 run over the next four minutes. Jackson hit back-to-back 3s early in the second half. Omaha went on an 11-0 run late in the game and led by as many as 29.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

