Jackson St. beats Alabama St., keeps SWAC title hopes alive

November 10, 2018 7:56 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Ryan Theyard scored on a 19-yard interception return and Jackson State held the Alabama State offense scoreless in a 20-2 win on Saturday.

Both teams entered the game in the running for the Southwest Athletic Conference East Division title and the Tigers (5-4, 4-2) eliminated the Hornets (3-6, 2-3) from contention. Jackson State visits Alcorn State next Saturday with the winner advancing to the SWAC Championship game.

Christian Jacquemin opened the scoring with a 37-yard field goal with 2:27 left in the first quarter. Theyard’s pick-6 came 14 seconds later.

Jarrad Hayes’ 18-yard TD pass to Keshawn Harper made it 17-0 with 24 seconds left in the second quarter and Jacquemin’s second field goal early in the fourth quarter capped the Tigers’ scoring.

Alabama State scored its only points with 6:57 left in the fourth quarter on a team safety after Jackson State’s Alex Tonea intercepted Chris Scott’s pass and the play was called back due to a block in the back penalty that occurred in the end zone during the return.

