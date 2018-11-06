Listen Live Sports

Jackson, Toure help E Michigan rally past Rochester 77-67

November 6, 2018 8:17 pm
 
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Paul Jackson poured in a career-high 27 points, transfer Boubacar Toure had a double-double and Eastern Michigan pulled away from NAIA Rochester College for a season-opening 77-67 win on Tuesday night.

Toure had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Eagles, who were voted the preseason favorite to win the Mid-American Conference West Division. Damari Parris also had 15 points and James Thompson IV added 12.

Kash Blackwell led the Warriors (3-2) with 21 points, hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Rochester only shot 38.5 percent but made 11 of 33 from distance. The Eagles, who had a 46-26 rebounding advantage, shot 53 percent but was only 4 of 14 behind the arc.

EMU led by three at the half but a 12-0 Rochester run put the visitors ahead 63-57 with 8½ minutes left. The Eagles recovered with a 15-2 surge to make it 72-65 at the 2:07 mark.

