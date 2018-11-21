Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Jackson’s 20 points help Wofford beat Coppin State 99-65

November 21, 2018 9:53 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Cameron Jackson scored 20 points with five rebounds and five assists and Wofford kept Coppin State winless with a 99-65 victory on Wednesday night.

Jackson was 9 of 11 from the field for the Terriers (3-2). Fletcher Magee added 16 points, Tray Hollowell had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists and Chevez Goodwin had 11 points and six rebounds. Keve Aluma led the team with 10 rebounds in addition to his six points.

Jackson and Magee traded 3-pointers to cap a 19-5 start for the Terriers and they led all the way from there, building to a 45-23 advantage at the break.

Coppin State got as close as 53-38 early in the second half before a Ryan Larson 3-pointer sparked a 13-3 run that gave Wofford a 66-41 lead with 11:50 to play.

Nigel Marshall scored 13 points for the Eagles (0-6).

