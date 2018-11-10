Listen Live Sports

Jacksonville State clinches OVC title, routs Tennessee State

November 10, 2018 10:19 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zerrick Cooper threw three touchdown passes to help Jacksonville State clinch its fifth-straight Ohio Valley Conference title with a 41-14 rout of Tennessee State on Saturday.

Jacksonville State (8-2, 7-1) is the first team in conference history to win five-straight titles. The Gamecocks have beaten Tennessee State (3-5, 2-4) in eight of the last nine meetings and are 5-0 against the Tigers in Nashville.

Jacksonville State, ranked eighth in the FCS Top 25 poll, travels to second-ranked Kennesaw State (9-1) next Saturday.

Cooper completed all three of his scoring passes on consecutive possessions. Jamari Hester caught two touchdown passes and Josh Pearson had one. Michael Matthews’ 16-yard touchdown run gave the Gamecocks a 27-7 halftime lead.

Jalen Choice and Yul Gowdy each had a pick-6 in the fourth quarter for Jacksonville State.

Shawn McColley and Te’kendrick Roberson had touchdown runs for Tennessee State. Micheal Hughes was 15-of-29 passing for 164 yards and threw three interceptions.

