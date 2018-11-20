Jacksonville State has 8 first-team all-OVC selections

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — The 2018 All-Ohio Valley Conference team and awards as voted on by coaches and sports information directors and released Tuesday:

___

Offensive Player of the Year: RB Marquis Terry, Southeast Missouri

Defensive Player of the Year: LB Zach Hall, Southeast Missouri

Freshman of the Year: QB Bailey Fisher, Tennessee Tech

Roy Kidd Coach of the Year: Tom Matukewicz, Southeast Missouri

___

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State

QB Daniel Santacaterina, Southeast Missouri

RB Marquis Terry, Southeast Missouri

RB Kentel Williams, Austin Peay

WR Josh Pearson, Jacksonville State

WR Alexander Hollins, Eastern Illinois

TE Trae Barry, Jacksonville State

C Tyler Scozzaro, Jacksonville State

OG BJ Autry, Jacksonville State

OG Darius Anderson, Jacksonville State

OT Drew Forbes, Southeast Missouri

OT Chidi Okeke, Tennessee State

___

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Jaison Williams, Austin Peay

DL Kenney Wooten, Murray State

DL Randy Robinson, Jacksonville State

DL Aaron Patrick, Eastern Kentucky

LB Zach Hall, Southeast Missouri

LB Quincy Williams, Murray State

LB Gunnar Scholato, Austin Peay

DB Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State

DB Bydarrius Knighten, Southeast Missouri

DB Dajour Nesbeth, Tennessee State

DB Leodis Moore III, Eastern Kentucky

___

FIRST-TEAM SPECIALISTS

K Gabriel Vicente, Murray State

P Steve Dawson, Murray State

RS Malik Honeycutt, Murray State

___

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB Drew Anderson, Murray State

RB Isaiah Johnson, Eastern Illinois

RB LJ Scott, Eastern Kentucky

WR Kristian Wilkerson, Southeast Missouri

WR Chris Rowland, Tennessee State

TE James Sheehan, Eastern Illinois

C Lucas Orchard, Southeast Missouri

C Byron Glass, Austin Peay

OG Ethan Self, Austin Peay

OG Raekwon Allen, Tennessee State

OT Hunter Sosebee, Jacksonville State

OT Cameron Kowalewski, Eastern Kentucky

___

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Connor Christian, Jacksonville State

DL Julian Crutchfield, UT Martin

DL Levi Watson, Eastern Illinois

DL Clarence Thornton, Southeast Missouri

LB James Gilleylen, UT Martin

LB Jalen Choice, Jacksonville State

LB Justin Swift, Southeast Missouri

DB Traco Williams, Jacksonville State

DB Cornelius Floyd, Eastern Kentucky

DB Malik Davis, Austin Peay

DB Juantarius Bryant, Austin Peay

___

SECOND-TEAM SPECIALISTS

K Nick Bruno, Eastern Illinois

P Nick Bruno, Eastern Illinois

RS Chris Rowland, Tennessee State

RS DeVon Johnson, Tennessee State

___

ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM

QB Johnathan Brantley, Eastern Illinois

QB Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State

CB Yul Gowdy, Jacksonville State

QB Drew Anderson, Murray State

WR/RS Malik Honeycutt, Murray State

QB Daniel Santacaterina, Southeast Missouri

RB Te’kendrick Roberson, Tennessee State

DE Mekhi Brown, Tennessee State

K Antonio Zita, Tennessee State

QB Bailey Fisher, Tennessee Tech

WR/RS Terry Williams, UT Martin

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

