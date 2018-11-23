Listen Live Sports

Jaguars-Bills Preview Capsule

November 23, 2018 1:38 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE (3-7) at BUFFALO (3-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Jaguars by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Jaguars 3-5-2, Buffalo 4-6

SERIES RECORD — Series tied 8-8

LAST MEETING — Jaguars beat Bills 10-3, AFC wild-card playoff, Jan. 7

LAST WEEK — Jaguars lost to Steelers 20-16; Bills bye, beat Jets 41-10, Nov. 11

AP PRO32 RANKING — Jaguars No. 25, Bills No. 28.

JAGUARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (22), PASS (16).

JAGUARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (15), PASS (3).

BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (17 tie), PASS (32).

BILLS DEFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (10), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jaguars’ Doug Marrone visits Orchard Park, New York, for first time as head coach since opting out of contract with Bills shortly after 9-7 finish in 2014. Opt-out clause was activated due to ownership change after Terry and Kim Pegula purchased team following Ralph Wilson’s death. … Rematch of last season’s AFC wild-card playoff in which Jaguars beat Bills. … Jaguars six-game skid longest since nine-game losing streak in 2016 led to Marrone replacing Gus Bradley. … RB Leonard Fournette has combined 148 yards rushing and two TDs, and 102 yards receiving and TD in past two games since missing six of seven with hamstring injury. … QB Blake Bortles held under 200 yards passing in five of 10 games this season, including going 10 of 18 for 104 yards in loss to Steelers. … Jags have committed at least one turnover in each game this season, and lost NFL-high 11 fumbles. They managed minus-8 yards offense on final five drives against Steelers. … CB Jalen Ramsey had career-best two interceptions against Steelers. … Bills rookie QB Josh Allen (2-3) set to return as starter after missing four games with sprained right throwing elbow. … Bills’ 16 interceptions thrown and 22 giveaways tied for second most in NFL. … Backup Matt Barkley oversaw offense that produced season highs in points (41), touchdowns (5), yards (451), yards rushing (212) and first downs (23) against Jets. … RB LeSean McCoy had season-best 113 yards rushing and scored twice against Jets, after combining for 267 yards and no scores in first eight games. … Rookie WR Robert Foster’s 105 yards receiving against Jets were most by Bills player since Deonte Thompson had 107 against Tampa Bay on Oct. 22, 2017. … Bills’ 31 points in first half against Jets were most in opening half since scoring 31 in 38-17 win over Miami on Dec. 9, 2007. … Defense has held past two opponents under 200 yards. … Fantasy tip: Stick to starting either defense in game likely to feature more turnovers than touchdowns.

