The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Jaguars defenders Ramsey, Gipson questionable against Colts

November 30, 2018 2:54 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without two starting defensive backs Sunday against Indianapolis.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) and safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle) are listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Ramsey and Gipson did not practice Wednesday and Thursday, but were limited participants Friday.

Coach Doug Marrone said earlier in the week he had a “high level of concern” regarding Ramsey’s status. Marrone said Friday his concern was “about the same.”

Ramsey and Gipson are two of seven Jaguars listed as questionable against the Colts. The others: cornerback Tre Herndon (ankle), safety Cody Davis (hamstring), cornerback Quenton Meeks (knee), defensive end Lerentee McCray (hamstring) and left tackle Josh Walker (foot/ankle).

Receiver DJ Chark (quadriceps) was ruled out for the second straight week.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

