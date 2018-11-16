Listen Live Sports

James Madison beats Charlotte 64-59; best start since 81-82

November 16, 2018 11:12 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Darius Banks scored 21 points, Dwight Wilson tied a career-high with 12 rebounds and undefeated James Madison held on to beat Charlotte 64-59 on Friday.

James Madison is 4-0 for the first time in 37 years.

Deshon Parker made back-to-back 3-pointers and the Dukes led 55-37 with 5:53 left. But Brandon Younger responded with a pair of 3s wrapped around a Jailan Haslem layup to start a 15-2 run that pulled the 49ers within 57-52 with 85 seconds left. Younger’s 3 with 66 seconds remaining made it 59-55, but James Madison (4-0) made 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in the last minute to secure the win. The Dukes were 13 of 16 from the foul line in the second half.

Jon Davis led Charlotte (1-2) with 20 points and Milos Supica scored 10. Younger scored a career-high nine.

