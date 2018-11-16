Jazz-76ers, Box

Ingles 6-12 0-0 14, Favors 5-5 3-6 13, Gobert 5-10 2-4 12, Rubio 4-8 4-9 13, Mitchell 13-35 4-7 31, Crowder 2-7 5-6 9, Sefolosha 1-1 0-0 2, O’Neale 1-1 0-0 2, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Exum 3-7 1-2 7, Burks 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 41-88 21-37 107.
Butler 12-15 2-5 28, Chandler 1-3 0-0 2, Embiid 7-20 8-9 23, Simmons 4-9 2-5 10, Redick 5-9 5-7 16, Muscala 3-7 0-0 9, Johnson 4-9 1-2 11, Fultz 2-5 2-4 6, Shamet 2-4 0-0 6, Korkmaz 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 41-82 20-32 113.
|Utah
|24
|28
|32
|23—107
|Philadelphia
|38
|16
|32
|27—113
3-Point Goals_Utah 4-22 (Ingles 2-5, Rubio 1-2, Mitchell 1-11, Burks 0-1, Crowder 0-3), Philadelphia 11-23 (Muscala 3-5, Johnson 2-3, Butler 2-3, Shamet 2-4, Redick 1-3, Embiid 1-4, Chandler 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 39 (Gobert 10), Philadelphia 41 (Simmons 8). Assists_Utah 15 (Rubio, Exum 4), Philadelphia 25 (Simmons 8). Total Fouls_Utah 25, Philadelphia 27. Technicals_Embiid. A_20,485 (20,478).
