Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jazz-76ers, Box

November 16, 2018 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
UTAH (107)

Ingles 6-12 0-0 14, Favors 5-5 3-6 13, Gobert 5-10 2-4 12, Rubio 4-8 4-9 13, Mitchell 13-35 4-7 31, Crowder 2-7 5-6 9, Sefolosha 1-1 0-0 2, O’Neale 1-1 0-0 2, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Exum 3-7 1-2 7, Burks 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 41-88 21-37 107.

PHILADELPHIA (113)

Butler 12-15 2-5 28, Chandler 1-3 0-0 2, Embiid 7-20 8-9 23, Simmons 4-9 2-5 10, Redick 5-9 5-7 16, Muscala 3-7 0-0 9, Johnson 4-9 1-2 11, Fultz 2-5 2-4 6, Shamet 2-4 0-0 6, Korkmaz 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 41-82 20-32 113.

Utah 24 28 32 23—107
Philadelphia 38 16 32 27—113

3-Point Goals_Utah 4-22 (Ingles 2-5, Rubio 1-2, Mitchell 1-11, Burks 0-1, Crowder 0-3), Philadelphia 11-23 (Muscala 3-5, Johnson 2-3, Butler 2-3, Shamet 2-4, Redick 1-3, Embiid 1-4, Chandler 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 39 (Gobert 10), Philadelphia 41 (Simmons 8). Assists_Utah 15 (Rubio, Exum 4), Philadelphia 25 (Simmons 8). Total Fouls_Utah 25, Philadelphia 27. Technicals_Embiid. A_20,485 (20,478).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized