Jazz-Celtics, Box

Ingles 3-6 0-0 7, Favors 4-6 2-6 10, Gobert 4-5 4-6 12, Rubio 6-13 6-7 20, Mitchell 10-21 3-4 28, O’Neale 1-4 0-0 3, Crowder 2-7 0-0 5, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 0-3 1-2 1, Exum 4-8 1-2 10, Burks 1-3 0-0 2, Allen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-78 17-27 98.
Tatum 5-11 0-0 10, Hayward 3-7 1-1 7, Horford 4-7 0-0 9, Irving 8-16 3-5 20, Brown 1-9 0-0 3, Ojeleye 1-3 0-0 2, Theis 3-4 1-4 7, Morris 1-7 1-2 3, Yabusele 2-5 4-4 9, Baynes 2-5 0-0 5, Smart 2-4 1-1 5, Rozier 2-9 0-3 4, Wanamaker 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 35-91 11-20 86.
|Utah
|29
|21
|27
|21—98
|Boston
|20
|25
|17
|24—86
3-Point Goals_Utah 11-38 (Mitchell 5-12, Rubio 2-4, Exum 1-2, O’Neale 1-3, Ingles 1-4, Crowder 1-6, Favors 0-1, Burks 0-2, Niang 0-2, Allen 0-2), Boston 5-33 (Baynes 1-1, Yabusele 1-2, Irving 1-2, Horford 1-4, Brown 1-6, Smart 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1, Ojeleye 0-2, Hayward 0-2, Tatum 0-2, Morris 0-4, Rozier 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 45 (Gobert 9), Boston 51 (Irving 8). Assists_Utah 23 (Ingles, Mitchell 6), Boston 16 (Smart, Rozier, Hayward 3). Total Fouls_Utah 23, Boston 22. Technicals_Ingles, Smart. A_18,624 (18,624).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.