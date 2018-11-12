Jazz-Grizzlies, Box

UTAH (96)

Ingles 6-12 4-6 19, Favors 4-5 2-2 12, Gobert 5-7 5-7 15, Rubio 3-11 0-0 7, Mitchell 3-14 6-6 12, Crowder 2-9 1-2 6, O’Neale 1-2 0-0 2, Udoh 1-1 0-0 2, Niang 1-2 0-0 2, Exum 3-7 2-4 9, Burks 3-12 3-3 10. Totals 32-82 23-30 96.

MEMPHIS (88)

Anderson 3-11 1-2 7, Jackson Jr. 4-9 2-2 10, Gasol 7-13 2-4 16, Conley 7-16 7-7 24, Temple 2-8 2-2 6, Mack 4-9 1-2 9, Selden 2-4 2-2 6, M.Brooks 4-9 1-2 10. Totals 33-79 18-23 88.

Utah 20 20 34 22—96 Memphis 16 27 26 19—88

3-Point Goals_Utah 9-32 (Ingles 3-6, Favors 2-2, Exum 1-4, Burks 1-4, Rubio 1-5, Crowder 1-7, Niang 0-1, O’Neale 0-1, Mitchell 0-2), Memphis 4-24 (Conley 3-8, M.Brooks 1-2, Jackson Jr. 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Selden 0-1, Mack 0-3, Gasol 0-4, Temple 0-4). Fouled Out_Rubio. Rebounds_Utah 49 (Gobert 16), Memphis 42 (Anderson 13). Assists_Utah 19 (Ingles 5), Memphis 19 (Anderson 5). Total Fouls_Utah 25, Memphis 28. A_13,477 (18,119).

