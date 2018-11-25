Listen Live Sports

Jazz-Kings, Box

UTAH (133)

Ingles 6-8 4-4 18, Crowder 6-13 1-1 14, Gobert 7-11 4-6 18, Rubio 11-16 3-4 27, O’Neale 1-5 0-0 2, Sefolosha 0-2 2-2 2, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Favors 4-7 3-5 11, Niang 2-2 0-0 5, Neto 2-6 4-4 9, Exum 2-5 0-0 4, Burks 6-12 1-1 14, Allen 2-5 3-6 9. Totals 49-92 25-33 133.

SACRAMENTO (112)

Bogdanovic 6-14 6-6 20, Bjelica 4-4 3-3 12, Cauley-Stein 2-6 2-2 6, Fox 5-11 2-5 13, Hield 5-10 0-0 12, Jackson 1-2 1-2 3, Giles III 5-14 0-0 10, Bagley III 6-12 6-8 18, Labissiere 1-1 0-1 2, Ferrell 1-1 2-2 5, Mason 1-4 1-2 3, McLemore 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 40-85 23-31 112.

Utah 30 29 32 42—133
Sacramento 26 24 30 32—112

3-Point Goals_Utah 10-30 (Rubio 2-3, Ingles 2-4, Allen 2-5, Neto 1-1, Niang 1-1, Burks 1-6, Crowder 1-6, O’Neale 0-2, Sefolosha 0-2), Sacramento 9-23 (Williams 2-2, Bogdanovic 2-5, Hield 2-5, Bjelica 1-1, Ferrell 1-1, Fox 1-2, McLemore 0-1, Giles III 0-1, Mason 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Bagley III 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 49 (Gobert 15), Sacramento 36 (Giles III 8). Assists_Utah 30 (Ingles 6), Sacramento 20 (Giles III 6). Total Fouls_Utah 26, Sacramento 25. Technicals_Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second), Bjelica. A_16,048 (17,608).

