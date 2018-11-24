Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jazz-Lakers, Box

November 24, 2018 12:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       
UTAH (83)

Ingles 7-12 0-0 16, Favors 5-7 0-0 10, Gobert 5-7 3-5 13, Rubio 3-12 1-1 7, Mitchell 2-9 0-0 4, O’Neale 1-4 0-0 2, Sefolosha 2-2 2-2 7, Crowder 2-12 1-2 5, Exum 1-4 0-0 2, Burks 5-15 6-7 17, Allen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-85 13-17 83.

L.A. LAKERS (90)

James 8-17 4-6 22, Kuzma 4-12 0-1 9, McGee 6-9 0-0 12, Ball 4-10 0-0 9, Ingram 8-14 6-10 24, Chandler 1-1 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 2-7 1-1 5, Stephenson 3-7 0-0 7, Hart 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-79 11-18 90.

Utah 16 22 25 20—83
L.A. Lakers 22 16 26 26—90

3-Point Goals_Utah 4-23 (Ingles 2-4, Sefolosha 1-1, Burks 1-3, O’Neale 0-2, Rubio 0-4, Mitchell 0-4, Crowder 0-5), L.A. Lakers 7-23 (Ingram 2-3, James 2-5, Stephenson 1-2, Ball 1-2, Kuzma 1-5, Hart 0-2, Caldwell-Pope 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 41 (Ingles 8), L.A. Lakers 47 (James, Ball 10). Assists_Utah 22 (Ingles, Rubio 5), L.A. Lakers 10 (James 7). Total Fouls_Utah 21, L.A. Lakers 20. Technicals_Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second) 2, L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second). A_18,997 (18,997).

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons