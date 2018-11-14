Jazz-Mavericks, Box

UTAH (68)

Ingles 3-8 0-0 8, Favors 4-8 0-0 8, Gobert 4-6 2-6 10, Rubio 3-9 4-4 11, Mitchell 3-9 3-3 10, Crowder 2-12 0-0 5, Sefolosha 0-1 0-0 0, O’Neale 0-1 1-2 1, Niang 0-3 0-0 0, Udoh 1-2 0-0 2, Exum 1-5 1-2 3, Allen 2-9 0-0 5, Burks 2-7 1-2 5. Totals 25-80 12-19 68.

DALLAS (118)

Barnes 6-11 4-4 19, Doncic 5-13 1-2 13, Jordan 2-3 0-0 4, Smith Jr. 3-9 0-0 7, Matthews 4-5 0-0 9, Finney-Smith 4-4 0-2 11, Kleber 2-4 0-0 4, Powell 4-8 4-5 13, Mejri 2-2 2-2 6, Brunson 4-4 1-1 9, Barea 5-8 4-7 14, Harris 2-4 0-1 4, Broekhoff 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 45-77 16-24 118.

Utah 24 22 13 9— 68 Dallas 30 28 26 34—118

3-Point Goals_Utah 6-35 (Ingles 2-5, Mitchell 1-3, Allen 1-5, Rubio 1-5, Crowder 1-9, Sefolosha 0-1, O’Neale 0-1, Favors 0-1, Burks 0-1, Niang 0-2, Exum 0-2), Dallas 12-28 (Finney-Smith 3-3, Barnes 3-5, Doncic 2-4, Broekhoff 1-1, Matthews 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-4, Powell 1-4, Kleber 0-1, Harris 0-1, Barea 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 33 (Gobert 10), Dallas 51 (Jordan 10). Assists_Utah 16 (Rubio, Mitchell 3), Dallas 24 (Barea 5). Total Fouls_Utah 21, Dallas 19. Technicals_Jordan, Doncic, Barea. A_19,371 (19,200).

