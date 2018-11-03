Jazz-Nuggets, Box

UTAH (88)

Ingles 1-5 1-2 4, Favors 6-10 0-1 12, Gobert 5-9 2-8 12, Rubio 3-10 4-4 11, Mitchell 7-22 2-2 16, Sefolosha 0-2 0-0 0, Crowder 8-15 1-1 21, O’Neale 1-2 2-2 4, Niang 0-1 0-0 0, Udoh 1-1 0-0 2, Exum 1-3 4-4 6, Allen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-81 16-24 88.

DENVER (103)

Craig 2-5 0-0 4, Millsap 6-10 0-1 13, Jokic 3-9 1-2 7, Murray 7-16 4-4 19, Harris 8-13 3-5 20, Hernangomez 3-5 1-2 8, Lyles 3-8 2-2 8, Plumlee 3-5 0-2 7, Lydon 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 1-3 0-0 3, Akoon-Purcell 1-1 0-0 2, Beasley 4-8 1-1 12. Totals 41-83 12-19 103.

Utah 25 21 27 15— 88 Denver 25 22 21 35—103

3-Point Goals_Utah 6-31 (Crowder 4-9, Ingles 1-4, Rubio 1-4, Favors 0-1, Niang 0-1, Allen 0-1, Sefolosha 0-2, Exum 0-2, Mitchell 0-7), Denver 9-28 (Beasley 3-5, Plumlee 1-1, Hernangomez 1-2, Morris 1-2, Murray 1-3, Millsap 1-3, Harris 1-4, Craig 0-2, Lyles 0-3, Jokic 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 40 (Gobert 12), Denver 48 (Jokic 10). Assists_Utah 22 (Ingles, Rubio 6), Denver 32 (Jokic 16). Total Fouls_Utah 21, Denver 26. Technicals_Mitchell, Gobert. A_19,520 (19,520).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.