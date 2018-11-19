Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jazz-Pacers, Box

November 19, 2018 9:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
UTAH (94)

Ingles 2-7 0-0 5, Favors 2-6 1-2 5, Gobert 5-8 2-4 12, Rubio 10-13 3-4 28, Mitchell 3-8 1-2 7, O’Neale 2-2 0-0 4, Sefolosha 0-2 0-0 0, Crowder 4-9 2-2 14, Udoh 2-2 0-0 4, Neto 1-3 0-0 2, Exum 1-4 2-2 4, Allen 2-5 0-0 5, Burks 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 36-74 11-16 94.

INDIANA (121)

Bogdanovic 9-14 0-0 21, Young 6-10 0-0 12, Turner 5-12 1-2 12, Collison 4-9 0-0 9, Evans 3-12 0-0 8, McDermott 4-6 4-4 12, Sabonis 7-9 3-6 19, Leaf 1-1 0-0 2, O’Quinn 0-1 0-0 0, Holiday 7-10 3-5 19, Joseph 3-9 0-0 7, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-93 11-17 121.

Utah 19 28 23 24— 94
Indiana 32 25 29 35—121

3-Point Goals_Utah 11-25 (Rubio 5-6, Crowder 4-7, Allen 1-3, Ingles 1-5, Favors 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Neto 0-2), Indiana 12-25 (Bogdanovic 3-4, Sabonis 2-2, Holiday 2-4, Evans 2-5, Collison 1-2, Joseph 1-2, Turner 1-3, Young 0-1, McDermott 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 36 (Gobert 11), Indiana 44 (Sabonis 9). Assists_Utah 26 (Rubio 6), Indiana 35 (Sabonis 9). Total Fouls_Utah 18, Indiana 17. A_17,000 (20,000).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team