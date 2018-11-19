Jazz-Pacers, Box

UTAH (94)

Ingles 2-7 0-0 5, Favors 2-6 1-2 5, Gobert 5-8 2-4 12, Rubio 10-13 3-4 28, Mitchell 3-8 1-2 7, O’Neale 2-2 0-0 4, Sefolosha 0-2 0-0 0, Crowder 4-9 2-2 14, Udoh 2-2 0-0 4, Neto 1-3 0-0 2, Exum 1-4 2-2 4, Allen 2-5 0-0 5, Burks 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 36-74 11-16 94.

INDIANA (121)

Bogdanovic 9-14 0-0 21, Young 6-10 0-0 12, Turner 5-12 1-2 12, Collison 4-9 0-0 9, Evans 3-12 0-0 8, McDermott 4-6 4-4 12, Sabonis 7-9 3-6 19, Leaf 1-1 0-0 2, O’Quinn 0-1 0-0 0, Holiday 7-10 3-5 19, Joseph 3-9 0-0 7, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-93 11-17 121.

Utah 19 28 23 24— 94 Indiana 32 25 29 35—121

3-Point Goals_Utah 11-25 (Rubio 5-6, Crowder 4-7, Allen 1-3, Ingles 1-5, Favors 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Neto 0-2), Indiana 12-25 (Bogdanovic 3-4, Sabonis 2-2, Holiday 2-4, Evans 2-5, Collison 1-2, Joseph 1-2, Turner 1-3, Young 0-1, McDermott 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 36 (Gobert 11), Indiana 44 (Sabonis 9). Assists_Utah 26 (Rubio 6), Indiana 35 (Sabonis 9). Total Fouls_Utah 18, Indiana 17. A_17,000 (20,000).

