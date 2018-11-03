Listen Live Sports

Jefferson’s late TD gives Maine 35-28 edge over Towson

November 3, 2018 8:15 pm
 
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Ramon Jefferson ran for a late touchdown and the defense stopped Towson just shy of the goal line as Maine prevailed 35-28 on Saturday night.

The score was even at 28-all late when Jefferson ran six yards for a touchdown to put the Black Bears (6-3, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Association) up 35-28 with 6:29 to play. The Tigers (6-3, 4-2) came right back, driving to the Black Bears 2-yard line where the Maine defense stiffened, allowing no gain in four downs with 1:27 left.

Jefferson carried 14 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns for the Black Bears. Chris Ferguson threw for 233 yards and two scores.

Maine led 21-7 at halftime and 28-10 midway through the third quarter. But Towson fought back, scoring three times after that on a 26-yard Tom Flacco pass, a 38-yard field goal, and a short run by Shane Simpson to even it up with 10:14 to play

Flacco finished with 211 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers.

