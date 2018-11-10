Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jeffries with 18 points, Tulsa buries SC State 74-52

November 10, 2018 7:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — DaQuan Jeffries scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Tulsa beat South Carolina State 74-52 on Saturday.

Jeffries was 8 of 11 for the Golden Hurricane (2-0). Curran Scott added 11 points and three rebounds, Elijah Joiner had nine points and Martins Igbanu had eight points and five rebounds.

Tulsa shot 52 percent from the field overall compared to 31 percent for SC State and outrebounded the Bulldogs (1-1) 43-29.

Jeriah Horne sank a jumper midway through the first half to give Tulsa the lead, 13-11, and the Golden Hurricane led all the way to a 36-25 advantage at the break.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tulsa maintained a double-figure lead throughout the second half and Jeffries made a layup, a dunk and a 3-pointer back-to-back to stretch it to 57-38 with 11:36 to play.

Damni Applewhite scored 21 points and grabbed four rebounds for South Carolina State.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline