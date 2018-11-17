Jenkins throws 5 TDs, Cal Poly beats Southern Utah 38-24

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Khaleel Jenkins passed for five touchdowns and Joe Protheroe set the Cal Poly career rushing record as the Mustangs closed the season with a 38-24 win over Southern Utah on Saturday night.

Protheroe ran 34 times for 183 yards and finished his Cal Poly career with 4,271 yards rushing, passing Craig Young (4,205, 1996-99) on a 24-yard run early in the third quarter. Protheroe had set the program’s season rushing mark last Saturday and finished with 1,810 yards on the year.

Jenkins all but iced it for Cal Poly with his fifth TD pass, a 31-yarder to Quentin Harrison that capped the scoring with 1:22 left in the game,

The Mustangs (5-6, 4-4 Big Sky Conference) scored 17 straight points to lead 31-21 on Alex Vega’s 37-yard field goal with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter. Southern Utah (1-10, 1-7) cut the deficit to one touchdown on Manny Berz’s 20-yard field goal with 4:54 left.

The Thunderbirds led 14-0 late in the first quarter on Tyler Skidmore’s 9-yard TD pass to McCoy Hill. Jenkins had three touchdown passes in the second quarter to tie it at 21 before the half.

Jenkins finished 9 of 13 for 196 yards and ran for 52 yards on 12 carries. J.J. Koski had four catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns for the Mustangs.

Skidmore completed 26 of 38 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown for Southern Utah.

