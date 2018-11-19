Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jerome Souers stepping down as Northern Arizona’s coach

November 19, 2018 5:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona coach Jerome Souers is stepping down as head football coach after 21 years of leading the Lumberjacks.

The school said in a statement Monday that Souers will continue to be a part of the athletic department, working on fundraising and Native American initiatives.

Souers was effectively fired by former athletic director Lisa Campos following the 2017 season, but was re-hired to continue leading the program.

Souers went 123-114 overall and 85-77 in the Big Sky Conference. He led the Lumberjacks to the FCS playoffs for the first time in four years last season, but NAU went 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the Big Sky this year.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team