Jets-Blues Sum

Winnipeg 2 4 2—8 St. Louis 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, St. Louis, Perron 6, 13:42. 2, Winnipeg, Wheeler 4 (Morrissey, Scheifele), 15:45. 3, Winnipeg, Laine 15 (Little, Connor), 16:26. 4, St. Louis, Tarasenko 7, 17:50.

Second Period_5, Winnipeg, Laine 16 (Byfuglien, Wheeler), 1:41 (pp). 6, Winnipeg, Tanev 3 (Perreault, Trouba), 10:50. 7, Winnipeg, Laine 17 (Connor, Little), 12:53. 8, Winnipeg, Laine 18 (Connor, Little), 16:02.

Third Period_9, Winnipeg, Laine 19 (Connor, Little), 1:16. 10, St. Louis, O’Reilly 12 (Sanford), 7:42. 11, St. Louis, Maroon 1 (Perron, Pietrangelo), 14:32 (pp). 12, Winnipeg, Lemieux 1 (Roslovic, Petan), 19:20.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 14-11-11_36. St. Louis 7-7-13_27.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 5; St. Louis 1 of 3.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 4-1-1 (27 shots-23 saves). St. Louis, Allen 6-6-3 (11-9), Johnson 2-5-0 (25-19).

A_17,028 (19,150). T_2:35.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Bryan Pancich.

