Jets-Flames Sum

|Winnipeg
|1
|1
|1—3
|Calgary
|5
|0
|1—6
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Tanev 2 (Lowry, Copp), 0:15. 2, Calgary, Dube 1 (Hathaway, Jankowski), 2:07. 3, Calgary, Bennett 4 (Tkachuk), 8:20. 4, Calgary, Tkachuk 12 (Bennett, Brodie), 11:35. 5, Calgary, Jankowski 2, 14:22. 6, Calgary, Gaudreau 8 (Hanifin, Monahan), 19:13.
Second Period_7, Winnipeg, Laine 12 (Wheeler, Byfuglien), 19:46.
Third Period_8, Winnipeg, Laine 13 (Byfuglien, Scheifele), 6:17 (pp). 9, Calgary, Ryan 3 (Gaudreau, Lindholm), 18:12.
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 9-17-14_40. Calgary 14-3-9_26.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 4; Calgary 0 of 0.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 9-5-1 (9 shots-6 saves), Brossoit 3-1-1 (16-14). Calgary, Rittich 8-1-0 (40-37).
A_17,661 (19,289). T_2:35.
Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Steve Miller.
