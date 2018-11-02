Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets injured WRs Anderson, Enunwa closer to returning

November 2, 2018 2:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receivers Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa are moving closer to returning from their ankle injuries and are listed as questionable to play at Miami on Sunday.

Both were limited participants at practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. Coach Todd Bowles says the team’s top two receivers will be game-time decisions.

Anderson missed last Sunday’s game at Chicago; Enunwa has been sidelined two games.

Tight end Neal Sterling is out with a concussion while cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot) are doubtful. Johnson has been out four weeks but says he’s close to returning.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Wide receiver-kick returner Andre Roberts is questionable after tweaking his back Thursday and sitting out Friday. Also questionable are nose tackle Steve McLendon (ankle) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (neck).

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad