Jets injured WRs Anderson, Enunwa closer to returning

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receivers Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa are moving closer to returning from their ankle injuries and are listed as questionable to play at Miami on Sunday.

Both were limited participants at practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. Coach Todd Bowles says the team’s top two receivers will be game-time decisions.

Anderson missed last Sunday’s game at Chicago; Enunwa has been sidelined two games.

Tight end Neal Sterling is out with a concussion while cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot) are doubtful. Johnson has been out four weeks but says he’s close to returning.

Wide receiver-kick returner Andre Roberts is questionable after tweaking his back Thursday and sitting out Friday. Also questionable are nose tackle Steve McLendon (ankle) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (neck).

