Jets QBs Darnold, McCown limited again at practice

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Josh McCown were limited at practice for the second straight day, leaving it uncertain who will start Sunday at Tennessee.

Coach Todd Bowles says Thursday that Darnold, McCown and Davis Webb all took snaps during drills and the team will continue to monitor them before making a final decision on who will be under center against the Titans.

Darnold has missed the past two games with a strain in his right foot. He showed progress Wednesday by participating in team drills for the first time since being injured against Miami on Nov. 4. Bowles said Darnold had no soreness in the foot Thursday.

McCown is dealing with a sore hand and back. His right hand was cut when he banged it on a helmet during the Jets’ loss last Sunday to New England.

