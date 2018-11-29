Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets QBs Darnold, McCown limited again at practice

November 29, 2018 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Josh McCown were limited at practice for the second straight day, leaving it uncertain who will start Sunday at Tennessee.

Coach Todd Bowles says Thursday that Darnold, McCown and Davis Webb all took snaps during drills and the team will continue to monitor them before making a final decision on who will be under center against the Titans.

Darnold has missed the past two games with a strain in his right foot. He showed progress Wednesday by participating in team drills for the first time since being injured against Miami on Nov. 4. Bowles said Darnold had no soreness in the foot Thursday.

McCown is dealing with a sore hand and back. His right hand was cut when he banged it on a helmet during the Jets’ loss last Sunday to New England.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor