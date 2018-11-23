Jets-Wild Sum

|Winnipeg
|1
|1
|0—2
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|4—4
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Laine 14 (Myers, Little), 16:50.
Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Ehlers 5 (Perreault, Morrissey), 18:57 (pp).
Third Period_3, Minnesota, Niederreiter 3 (Pateryn, Stalock), 3:06. 4, Minnesota, Fehr 4 (Niederreiter, Dumba), 11:47. 5, Minnesota, Staal 9 (Dumba, Granlund), 17:29. 6, Minnesota, Parise 10 (Suter, Spurgeon), 18:51.
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 15-7-6_28. Minnesota 11-12-16_39.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 4; Minnesota 0 of 6.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 9-6-1 (38 shots-35 saves). Minnesota, Stalock 5-2-0 (28-26).
A_19,116 (18,064). T_2:41.
Referees_Kevin Pollock, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Jesse Marquis.
