Johnson, Fresno State beat San Jose State 31-13

November 24, 2018 10:59 pm
 
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Marcus McMaryion passed for 317 yards and two touchdowns and KeeSean Johnson became Fresno State career leader in receiving yards as the Bulldogs beat San Jose State 31-13 on Saturday night.

Johnson finished with seven receptions for a career-high 173 yards and a score. He has 3,390 career receiving yards, moving past Rodney Wright (3,274) and Charlie Jones (3,344) into first on the program’s career list.

Asa Fuller’s 32-yard field goal gave Fresno State (10-2, 7-1 Mountain West) a 3-0 lead with three seconds left in the first half and Jordan Mims scored on a 1-yard run to make it 10-0 with 5:30 left in the third quarter. After a SJSU punt, McMaryion hit Johnson for a 31-yard touchdown. Malik Roberson caught a 73-yard TD pass for Micha Carrillo less than a minute later to pull the Spartans (1-11, 1-8) within 10 points, but McMaryion hit Ronnie Rivers for a 18-yard touchdown with 11:59 to play and Arron Mosby’s 95-yard pick-6 gave Fresno State a 31-7 lead with four minutes to go.

Carrillo finished with 302 yards passing and two touchdowns for San Jose State.

Fresno State has back-to-back seasons with double-digit wins for the first time since the 1988-89 seasons.

